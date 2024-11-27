India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Today Live: NADA imposes four-year suspension on Bajrang Punia for anti-doping code violation
- NADA suspended Bajrang Punia for four yearsfor refusing a drug test during trials on March 10. His provisional suspension was lifted in May, but he was formally charged in June. NADA claims his refusal was intentional, while Bajrang argues he sought clarification on expired kits.
India News Today Live: Chennai weather: Schools in Tamil Nadu's coastal districts closed amid possibility of cyclonic storm | 10 updates
- Chennai's RMC reported that a deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal could become a cyclonic storm. Heavy rains have prompted holidays for schools in Tamil Nadu districts and Puducherry on November 27.