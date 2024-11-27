Hello User
India News Today Live Updates on November 27, 2024 : NADA imposes four-year suspension on Bajrang Punia for anti-doping code violation

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 07:28 AM IST
India News Today Live Updates on November 27, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: NADA imposes four-year suspension on Bajrang Punia for anti-doping code violation

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Nov 2024, 07:28 AM IST India News Today Live: NADA imposes four-year suspension on Bajrang Punia for anti-doping code violation

  • NADA suspended Bajrang Punia for four yearsfor refusing a drug test during trials on March 10. His provisional suspension was lifted in May, but he was formally charged in June. NADA claims his refusal was intentional, while Bajrang argues he sought clarification on expired kits.
27 Nov 2024, 06:35 AM IST India News Today Live: Chennai weather: Schools in Tamil Nadu's coastal districts closed amid possibility of cyclonic storm | 10 updates

  • Chennai's RMC reported that a deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal could become a cyclonic storm. Heavy rains have prompted holidays for schools in Tamil Nadu districts and Puducherry on November 27.
