India News Today Live Updates: How customs officers seized a gold bar worth 9 lakh hidden inside cream box at Delhi's IGI airport | Watch video

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Today Live: How customs officers seized a gold bar worth ₹9 lakh hidden inside cream box at Delhi's IGI airport | Watch video
- Delhi customs seized 117 grams of gold worth ₹9.5 lakh from a traveler arriving from Riyadh. The gold was hidden in a cream box and discovered after baggage x-ray raised suspicions.