Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Today Live: Delhi's AQI jumps from 327 to 507 in just12 hours; Mumbai, Kolkata also records poor air quality post Diwali. Check here
- Delhi's AQI has surged to 507, reaching hazardous levels two days post-Diwali. PM2.5 levels are now over 65 times WHO's safe limit. Other cities like Kolkata and Mumbai also recorded poor air quality, with significant deterioration noted across northern India.