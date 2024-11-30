Explore
India News Today Live Updates on November 30, 2024 : Cyclone Fengal: 'Stay indoors,' asks officials as cyclone to make landfall near Puducherry amid high tides | 10 updates
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on November 30, 2024 : Cyclone Fengal: ‘Stay indoors,’ asks officials as cyclone to make landfall near Puducherry amid high tides | 10 updates

4 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2024, 07:06 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on November 30, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation.

India News Today Live Updates: Cyclone Fengal: 'Stay indoors,' asks officials as cyclone to make landfall near Puducherry amid high tides | 10 updates
India News Today Live Updates: Cyclone Fengal: ‘Stay indoors,’ asks officials as cyclone to make landfall near Puducherry amid high tides | 10 updates (REUTERS)

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2024, 07:06:03 AM IST

India News Today Live: Cyclone Fengal: ‘Stay indoors,’ asks officials as cyclone to make landfall near Puducherry amid high tides | 10 updates

  • Cyclone Fengal is causing significant weather changes in Tamil Nadu's coastal areas, with high tides and rain. Authorities are urging residents to take precautions as the cyclone approaches, with expected wind speeds of 70-90 km/h and potential flooding concerns.
Read the full story here

30 Nov 2024, 06:51:44 AM IST

India News Today Live: Defence contracts emerge as key business for telecom infra makers

  • Firms such as HFCL, STL, and Tejas Networks are making a beeline for multi-million-dollar defence telecom infrastructure demand from within India.
Read the full story here

30 Nov 2024, 06:31:26 AM IST

India News Today Live: Chennai rains: IMD issues heavy downpour warning due to Cyclone Fengal; are schools and colleges open today?

  • Cyclone Fengal is approaching Tamil Nadu's coast, bringing heavy rainfall and rising tides. The IMD warns affected regions, with the cyclone expected to make landfall on November 30, packing winds of 70-80 km/h. Schools in Chennai are closed due to severe weather conditions.
Read the full story here

30 Nov 2024, 06:27:40 AM IST

India News Today Live: IndiGo announces Kolkata-Phuket flight from December 27; check details here

  • IndiGo will launch direct flights between Kolkata and Phuket starting December 27, expanding its network with a daily service. This addition aims to enhance tourism and trade between India and Southeast Asia, providing affordable travel options for Indian tourists.
Read the full story here

