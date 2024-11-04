India News Today Live Updates: Top events today: NEET report to SC, IRCTC Q2 result, PM Modi's Jharkhand rally, Royal Enfield e-bike launch, and more

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Today Live: Top events today: NEET report to SC, IRCTC Q2 result, PM Modi's Jharkhand rally, Royal Enfield e-bike launch, and more
- The week kicks off with key events including the Supreme Court's NEET panel report deadline and PM Modi's rallies in Jharkhand. Additionally, nearly 50 companies, including IRCTC, are set to announce second-quarter earnings today.
India News Today Live: Delhi AQI hovers near 'severe' category post-Diwali; Noida, Sonipat, and Muzzafarnagar face 'very poor' air quality
- Delhi stood as India's most polluted city on Sunday as AQI on the brink of the 'severe' category, check air pollution