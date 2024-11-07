Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 06 2024 15:52:47
  1. ITC share price
  2. 481.30 0.26%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.60 0.85%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,824.30 4.02%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,646.65 1.99%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,077.60 -1.14%
Business News/ News / India/  India News Today Live Updates on November 7, 2024 : Mint Primer | SC on private property: What it means for welfare
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on November 7, 2024 : Mint Primer | SC on private property: What it means for welfare

1 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on November 7, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Mint Primer | SC on private property: What it means for welfarePremium
India News Today Live Updates: Mint Primer | SC on private property: What it means for welfare

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2024, 05:30:11 AM IST

India News Today Live: Mint Primer | SC on private property: What it means for welfare

  • The Supreme Court has ruled that not all private property can be considered “material resources of the community" under the Constitution.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue