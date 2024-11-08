India News Today Live Updates: Top events on Nov 8: SBI, LIC Q2 results, Modi in Maharashtra, Congress launches 'Delhi Nyay Yatra', and more

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Today Live: Top events on Nov 8: SBI, LIC Q2 results, Modi in Maharashtra, Congress launches 'Delhi Nyay Yatra', and more
- Top events on Nov 8: Today, 164 companies, including SBI, LIC, MRF, and Tata Motors, will announce Q2 FY24 results. Congress will launch its 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' on Friday. Nvidia will replace Intel in the Dow Jones on Nov. 8.
India News Today Live: Delhi air pollution: Rise in asthma patients, double penalty on stubble burning as AQI drops to ‘severe’, know details
- Delhi's Air Quality Index dropped to 'severe' as asthma and COPD cases rise. The government has heightened penalties for stubble burning to address pollution, which worsens with winter, with sixteen stations recording an AQI above 400 on Thursday.
India News Today Live: J&K news: Army, Police launch joint operation in Baramulla after observing terrorists' activity
- Joint Operation Launched in Baramulla After Suspicious Terrorist Activity Observed
India News Today Live: Talent shortage, candidates’ demands delay hiring closures: Mint+Shine study
- A Mint+Shine study found that more than 77% of the employers and recruiters surveyed found it difficult or very difficult to close positions in the September quarter.