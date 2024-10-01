India News Today Live Updates: Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk detained at Singhu border Delhi Chalo March

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
India News Today Live: Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk detained at Singhu border Delhi Chalo March
- Delhi Police detain climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, supporters at Singhu border
India News Today Live: Top events today, Oct 1: J&K election voting, new NSE, BSE transaction rates, T+2 bonus, more
- Effective October 1, NSE adjusts its fee to ₹2.97 per lakh of trade value in the cash segment. Today also marks the start of the third phase of J&K Assembly Elections, with 415 candidates competing for 40 seats, and other events
India News Today Live: Rajinikanth admitted to Chennai hospital following severe stomach pain
- Actor Rajinikanth was taken to the hospital after experiencing severe stomach pain, the Chennai Police said.