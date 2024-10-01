Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 06:51 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates: Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk detained at Singhu border Delhi Chalo March

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
01 Oct 2024, 06:51 AM IST India News Today Live: Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk detained at Singhu border Delhi Chalo March

  • Delhi Police detain climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, supporters at Singhu border
01 Oct 2024, 06:41 AM IST India News Today Live: Top events today, Oct 1: J&K election voting, new NSE, BSE transaction rates, T+2 bonus, more

  • Effective October 1, NSE adjusts its fee to 2.97 per lakh of trade value in the cash segment. Today also marks the start of the third phase of J&K Assembly Elections, with 415 candidates competing for 40 seats, and other events 
01 Oct 2024, 06:13 AM IST India News Today Live: Rajinikanth admitted to Chennai hospital following severe stomach pain

  • Actor Rajinikanth was taken to the hospital after experiencing severe stomach pain, the Chennai Police said.
