India News Today Live Updates on October 10, 2024 : Ratan Tata obituary: The visionary who bridged tradition and innovation
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on October 10, 2024 : Ratan Tata obituary: The visionary who bridged tradition and innovation

2 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2024, 12:26 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on October 10, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Ratan Tata obituary: The visionary who bridged tradition and innovationPremium
India News Today Live Updates: Ratan Tata obituary: The visionary who bridged tradition and innovation

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
10 Oct 2024, 12:26:53 AM IST

India News Today Live: Ratan Tata obituary: The visionary who bridged tradition and innovation

  • One of the country's most revered business leaders, Ratan Tata was a pioneer in business who did not shy away from taking bold bets. Cementing the Tata brand among Indian households and making the country's largest conglomerate a name outside India will be among his most significant legacy.
Read the full story here

10 Oct 2024, 12:24:02 AM IST

India News Today Live: PM Modi mourns Ratan Tata's demise: 'Visionary business leader, compassionate soul and extraordinary human being'

  • PM Modi mourns Ratan Tata's demise: 'Visionary business leader, compassionate soul and extraordinary human being'
Read the full story here

10 Oct 2024, 12:01:23 AM IST

India News Today Live: Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Group, passes away

  • Ratan Tata passes away.
Read the full story here

