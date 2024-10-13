India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
India News Today Live: Top Events on October 13: President Murmu in Algeria, IPU assembly in Geneva, Comet C/2023 A3 nears Earth and more
- Top Events on October 13: President Murmu will kick off her African tour with a visit to Algeria, while Speaker Om Birla will attend the 149th IPU Assembly in Geneva. In Maharashtra, BJP and MNS will convene important meetings ahead of the elections.
India News Today Live: Top News on October 12: Nine buried alive in Gujarat, Star Health gets $68,000 ransom demand, oil surges more than 1%
- Nine people were buried alive in Gujarat while digging a pit. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for new laws against OTT content, while West Bengal invalidated doctors' mass resignation. Oil prices rose over 1% amid supply concerns, and Star Health faced a $68,000 ransom after a data leak.