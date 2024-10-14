Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 11 2024 15:51:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.70 0.66%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,174.25 -0.80%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 528.95 0.77%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 488.45 -0.72%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 422.45 -0.13%
Business News/ News / India/  India News Today Live Updates on October 14, 2024 : President's rule lifted in Jammu & Kashmir as new govt prepares to take charge
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on October 14, 2024 : President's rule lifted in Jammu & Kashmir as new govt prepares to take charge

1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2024, 06:44 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on October 14, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: President's rule lifted in Jammu & Kashmir as new govt prepares to take charge (Mohammad Amin War)Premium
India News Today Live Updates: President's rule lifted in Jammu & Kashmir as new govt prepares to take charge (Mohammad Amin War)

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
14 Oct 2024, 06:44:41 AM IST

India News Today Live: President's rule lifted in Jammu & Kashmir as new govt prepares to take charge

  • President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir has been lifted, allowing for a new government formation after the National Conference-Congress alliance's election victory. 
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue