LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on October 15, 2024 : Top events on October 15: PM Modi to inaugurate ITU's telecom meet, PVR Inox Q2 results, Jaishankar in Pakistan and more

2 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2024, 07:31 AM IST

India News Today Live Updates on October 15, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.