LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on October 15, 2024 : Top events on October 15: PM Modi to inaugurate ITU's telecom meet, PVR Inox Q2 results, Jaishankar in Pakistan and more

2 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2024, 07:31 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on October 15, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation.

India News Today Live Updates: Top events on October 15: PM Modi to inaugurate ITU's telecom meet, PVR Inox Q2 results, Jaishankar in Pakistan and more (Pic for representation)Premium
India News Today Live Updates: Top events on October 15: PM Modi to inaugurate ITU's telecom meet, PVR Inox Q2 results, Jaishankar in Pakistan and more (Pic for representation)

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
15 Oct 2024, 07:31:59 AM IST

India News Today Live: Top events on October 15: PM Modi to inaugurate ITU's telecom meet, PVR Inox Q2 results, Jaishankar in Pakistan and more

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) 2024 and the India Mobile Congress 2024 today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. On the diplomatic front
15 Oct 2024, 07:07:46 AM IST

India News Today Live: ‘We have seen in the use of ...’: what Canadian police said on Lawrence Bishnoi gang amid diplomatic row

  • Tensions between India and Canada escalated after Trudeau's accusations of Indian involvement in Nijjar's murder. India rejected the allegations. The RCMP implicated Indian agents in organised crime, leading to a diplomatic crisis and the withdrawal of Indian diplomats.
15 Oct 2024, 07:07:13 AM IST

India News Today Live: Delhi's AQI hits 175, numbers ‘poor’ for third consecutive day in October

  • On October 15, New Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 175, indicating 'poor' air quality. The city experienced two previous days of poor AQI.
