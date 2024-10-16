Hello User
India News Today Live Updates on October 16, 2024 : Delhi news: No water supply in THESE areas from Wednesday for 18 hours | Check details

2 min read . 06:37 AM IST
India News Today Live Updates on October 16, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now.

India News Today Live Updates: Delhi news: No water supply in THESE areas from Wednesday for 18 hours | Check details

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

16 Oct 2024, 06:37 AM IST India News Today Live: Delhi news: No water supply in THESE areas from Wednesday for 18 hours | Check details

  • From October 16 at 10 am to October 17 at 4 am, eight areas in Delhi's Outer North district will face a water supply cut for maintenance work by Delhi Jal Board. Read to know more
Read the full story here

16 Oct 2024, 06:00 AM IST India News Today Live: Rift with Canada sparks uncertainty over movement of people, infrastructure investments, critical minerals deal

  • The diplomatic rift between India and Canada threatens various sectors, including education, investments, and trade. Experts predict increased visa restrictions, a slowdown in investment, and a shift of Indian students towards Eastern Europe for higher studies.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.