India News Today Live Updates: Canada ties are rocky, but your dal-chawal will be alright

India News Today Live: Canada ties are rocky, but your dal-chawal will be alright
- Australia's emergence as a viable alternative for Canada in pulses, becoming their top supplier in 2024, comes at a time higher support price for pulses has lifted domestic production. As of now, the stock of lentils in the country stands at about 800,000 metric tonnes.
India News Today Live: Petrol, diesel or ethanol? Flex-fuel vehicles are poised to hit the street
- Flex-fuel vehicles are fitted with combustion engines that can run on more than one type of fuel. Typically, they can operate on a blend of petrol (gasoline) and ethanol, ranging from pure gasoline (E0) to ethanol-blended fuels such as E85 (85% ethanol and 15% gasoline) or even pure ethanol (E100).