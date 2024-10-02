India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
India News Today Live: Bomb threat to target multiple railway stations in Rajasthan raises concern, police on alert: Report
- A bomb threat letter targeting multiple railway stations in Rajasthan has prompted heightened security measures. The letter was received by the Superintendent of Hanumangarh Junction, leading to an investigation by security agencies.
India News Today Live: In Pics: PM Modi takes part in cleanliness drive on Gandhi Jayanti, urges all to support Swachh Bharat Mission
- PM Modi marked Gandhi Jayanti by promoting cleanliness and community engagement, reflecting on his involvement in Swachhata activities. He called for citizen participation in local initiatives, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat campaign launched in 2014