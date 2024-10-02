Explore
Tue Oct 01 2024 15:56:50
India News Today Live Updates on October 2, 2024 : Bomb threat to target multiple railway stations in Rajasthan raises concern, police on alert: Report
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on October 2, 2024 : Bomb threat to target multiple railway stations in Rajasthan raises concern, police on alert: Report

2 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on October 2, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation.

India News Today Live Updates: Bomb threat to target multiple railway stations in Rajasthan raises concern, police on alert: Report (PM Modi/X)Premium
India News Today Live Updates: Bomb threat to target multiple railway stations in Rajasthan raises concern, police on alert: Report (PM Modi/X)



This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
02 Oct 2024, 11:32:43 AM IST

India News Today Live: Bomb threat to target multiple railway stations in Rajasthan raises concern, police on alert: Report

  • A bomb threat letter targeting multiple railway stations in Rajasthan has prompted heightened security measures. The letter was received by the Superintendent of Hanumangarh Junction, leading to an investigation by security agencies.
Read the full story here

02 Oct 2024, 11:14:46 AM IST

India News Today Live: In Pics: PM Modi takes part in cleanliness drive on Gandhi Jayanti, urges all to support Swachh Bharat Mission

  • PM Modi marked Gandhi Jayanti by promoting cleanliness and community engagement, reflecting on his involvement in Swachhata activities. He called for citizen participation in local initiatives, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat campaign launched in 2014
Read the full story here

