Wed Oct 23 2024 15:59:28
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on October 24, 2024 : Baba Siddique murder case: Haryana resident linked to mastermind? Police says...

2 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on October 24, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Baba Siddique murder case: Haryana resident linked to mastermind? Police says... (VIA REUTERS)
India News Today Live Updates: Baba Siddique murder case: Haryana resident linked to mastermind? Police says... (VIA REUTERS)

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
24 Oct 2024, 06:30:34 AM IST

India News Today Live: Baba Siddique murder case: Haryana resident linked to mastermind? Police says...

  • Baba Siddique murder case: Haryana resident linked to mastermind? Police says...
Read the full story here

24 Oct 2024, 05:15:05 AM IST

India News Today Live: Why India's monster highway building plan is in the slow lane

  • The Centre has decided to take a short-term view of its highway development programme in a move that will see long-term planning on the lines of Bharatmala programme and the proposed Vision 2047 plan getting dropped.
Read the full story here

24 Oct 2024, 05:00:25 AM IST

India News Today Live: Thaw in India-China ties to help trade, movement of people but caution on FDI likely to stay

  • Despite easing tensions, the aftermath of the 2020 Galwan clash lingers, with ongoing restrictions on Chinese trade and investment. India may reconsider FDI from China, while focusing on local production and exploring joint ventures to reduce reliance on Chinese imports.
Read the full story here

