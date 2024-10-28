Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 28 2024 13:14:33
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,734.60 -0.46%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.70 1.99%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 882.65 2.12%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,305.30 3.97%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 794.75 1.81%
Business News/ News / India/  India News Today Live Updates on October 28, 2024 : Tata-Airbus C-295 facility: 1st private assembly line, future export, ecosystem creation… all you need to know
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on October 28, 2024 : Tata-Airbus C-295 facility: 1st private assembly line, future export, ecosystem creation… all you need to know

3 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on October 28, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Tata-Airbus C-295 facility: 1st private assembly line, future export, ecosystem creation… all you need to know (Eknath Shinde-X)Premium
India News Today Live Updates: Tata-Airbus C-295 facility: 1st private assembly line, future export, ecosystem creation… all you need to know (Eknath Shinde-X)

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
28 Oct 2024, 11:58:46 AM IST

India News Today Live: Tata-Airbus C-295 facility: 1st private assembly line, future export, ecosystem creation… all you need to know

  • PM Narendra Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the Tata-Airbus facility for C-295 military aircraft in Vadodara, which marks India's first private military aircraft assembly line and enhances India-Spain ties. The first aircraft is expected by 2026.
Read the full story here

28 Oct 2024, 11:55:26 AM IST

India News Today Live: Top 10 richest Indian states: Check where the most number of high net-worth individuals reside

  • The Hurun India Rich List 2024 shows a rise in wealthy individuals across various states, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Maharashtra leads with 470 entries, while Delhi and Gujarat also see significant growth, reflecting broader economic development beyond traditional hubs.
Read the full story here

28 Oct 2024, 11:50:21 AM IST

India News Today Live: Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft key features: 5000 km range, 11 hours endurance, multi-mission capability, and more

  • Check the key features of Airbus C-295 aircraft which will now also be manufactured in India.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue