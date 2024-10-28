India News Today Live Updates: Tata-Airbus C-295 facility: 1st private assembly line, future export, ecosystem creation… all you need to know

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
28 Oct 2024, 11:58 AM IST
India News Today Live: Tata-Airbus C-295 facility: 1st private assembly line, future export, ecosystem creation… all you need to know
- PM Narendra Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the Tata-Airbus facility for C-295 military aircraft in Vadodara, which marks India's first private military aircraft assembly line and enhances India-Spain ties. The first aircraft is expected by 2026.
28 Oct 2024, 11:55 AM IST
India News Today Live: Top 10 richest Indian states: Check where the most number of high net-worth individuals reside
- The Hurun India Rich List 2024 shows a rise in wealthy individuals across various states, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Maharashtra leads with 470 entries, while Delhi and Gujarat also see significant growth, reflecting broader economic development beyond traditional hubs.
28 Oct 2024, 11:50 AM IST
India News Today Live: Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft key features: 5000 km range, 11 hours endurance, multi-mission capability, and more
- Check the key features of Airbus C-295 aircraft which will now also be manufactured in India.