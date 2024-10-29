India News Today Live Updates: Kerala News: Fireworks storage fire near Veerarkavu Temple injures over 150 people, 8 in serious condition

LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on October 29, 2024 : Kerala News: Fireworks storage fire near Veerarkavu Temple injures over 150 people, 8 in serious condition

2 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2024, 06:56 AM IST

India News Today Live Updates on October 29, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.