India News Today Live Updates: Kerala News: Fireworks storage fire near Veerarkavu Temple injures over 150 people, 8 in serious condition

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Oct 2024, 06:56 AM IST
India News Today Live: Kerala News: Fireworks storage fire near Veerarkavu Temple injures over 150 people, 8 in serious condition
- It is suspected that the accident occurred when a fireworks storage facility near Veerarkavu Temple caught fire. The accident occurred around midnight, Kerala Police said.
29 Oct 2024, 06:26 AM IST
India News Today Live: Shilpa Shetty's ‘Bastian’ restaurant in Mumbai under fire after ₹80 lakh BMW convertible theft
- A luxury BMW Z4 convertible valued at ₹80 lakh was stolen from the parking lot of actress Shilpa Shetty’s upscale restaurant, Bastian, in Dadar, Mumbai. The Bollywood actor is yet to comment on the incident.
29 Oct 2024, 05:45 AM IST
India News Today Live: Steel imports trip on India’s bureaucratic red tape
- India's steel import surge faces an abrupt halt as China and Vietnam grapple with compliance issues amid increasing red tape. This shift is set to bolster domestic steelmakers, who have been suffering from plummeting prices due to cheap imports.