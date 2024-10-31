India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Today Live: PM Modi extends greetings on Diwali 2024: ‘May everyone prosper with blessings of Maa Lakshmi’
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished citizens a happy Diwali, expressing hopes for health, happiness, and prosperity. He emphasized the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha during this festival of lights.
India News Today Live: ‘India stands ready to do more for the Palestinian people...’: Parvathaneni Harish at UNSC
- India pledges $120 million in aid for Palestinians at UN debate, reiterates two-state solution
India News Today Live: Telangana bans Mayonnaise made from raw egg day after Hyderabad momo tragedy kills 1, hospitalises 15
- After Reshma Begum's death from food poisoning, authorities launched an investigation into a street vendor. At least 20 others were also hospitalized. The Telangana government has banned raw egg mayonnaise, linking it to recent food poisoning incidents in the area.
India News Today Live: Competition regulator sets up panel to brainstorm conflict-of-interest norms
- The Competition Commission of India, or CCI, is likely to seek public comments when the draft regulations are ready.