India News Today Live Updates: PM Modi extends greetings on Diwali 2024: ‘May everyone prosper with blessings of Maa Lakshmi’

India News Today Live Updates on October 31, 2024 : PM Modi extends greetings on Diwali 2024: ‘May everyone prosper with blessings of Maa Lakshmi’

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 07:49 AM IST

India News Today Live Updates on October 31, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.