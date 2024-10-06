India News Today Live Updates: IAF airshow in Chennai today: Traffic advisory, timings, venue | All you need to know

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
India News Today Live: IAF airshow in Chennai today: Traffic advisory, timings, venue | All you need to know
- IAF airshow in Chennai today: The IAF's Air Show 2024 in Chennai at Marina Beach will showcase 72 aircraft, including Rafale and Tejas, on Sunday. With 15 lakh expected attendees, additional police personnel have been deployed to oversee the event
India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir news: Army seizes huge cache of weapons, explosives in Poonch
- The Indian Army's Romeo Force recovered a significant cache of weapons, including AK 47s and explosives, in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. This operation, based on a tip-off, aims to enhance security ahead of upcoming elections.