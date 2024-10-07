Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 04 2024 15:29:48
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,181.30 0.50%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.75 -0.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 930.70 0.51%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 503.45 -1.86%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 430.15 -1.21%
Business News/ News / India/  India News Today Live Updates on October 7, 2024 : Pakistan blast video: 3 foreign nationals killed, 17 injured in explosion near Karachi airport
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on October 7, 2024 : Pakistan blast video: 3 foreign nationals killed, 17 injured in explosion near Karachi airport

3 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on October 7, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Pakistan blast video: 3 foreign nationals killed, 17 injured in explosion near Karachi airportPremium
India News Today Live Updates: Pakistan blast video: 3 foreign nationals killed, 17 injured in explosion near Karachi airport

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
07 Oct 2024, 08:02:37 AM IST

India News Today Live: Pakistan blast video: 3 foreign nationals killed, 17 injured in explosion near Karachi airport

  • Reports from Pakistan's Geo News indicate that a significant explosion near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi has left three foreign nationals dead and injured 17 more.
Read the full story here

07 Oct 2024, 08:02:30 AM IST

India News Today Live: Bengal minor rape case: CCTV footage shows accused seen leaving a shop on a bicycle before committing crime

  • CCTV footage has spotted a man accused of kidnapping a schoolgirl in South 24 Parganas district leaving a shop on a bicycle before he committed the crime. The girl's body was later found, sparking protests. CM Mamata Banerjee has directed police to ensure swift punishment under the POCSO Act.
Read the full story here

07 Oct 2024, 07:56:29 AM IST

India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir news: THESE areas receive season's 1st snowfall. Know full IMD weather forecast here

  • Jammu and Kashmir news: IMD predicted that India could be in for a harsh winter as La Nina conditions are expected to emerge by October-November, potentially bringing severe cold waves to northwest and central India
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue