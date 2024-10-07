India News Today Live Updates: Pakistan blast video: 3 foreign nationals killed, 17 injured in explosion near Karachi airport

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
India News Today Live: Pakistan blast video: 3 foreign nationals killed, 17 injured in explosion near Karachi airport
- Reports from Pakistan's Geo News indicate that a significant explosion near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi has left three foreign nationals dead and injured 17 more.
India News Today Live: Bengal minor rape case: CCTV footage shows accused seen leaving a shop on a bicycle before committing crime
- CCTV footage has spotted a man accused of kidnapping a schoolgirl in South 24 Parganas district leaving a shop on a bicycle before he committed the crime. The girl's body was later found, sparking protests. CM Mamata Banerjee has directed police to ensure swift punishment under the POCSO Act.
India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir news: THESE areas receive season's 1st snowfall. Know full IMD weather forecast here
- Jammu and Kashmir news: IMD predicted that India could be in for a harsh winter as La Nina conditions are expected to emerge by October-November, potentially bringing severe cold waves to northwest and central India