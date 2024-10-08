Explore
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on October 8, 2024 : After criminal code, govt eyes civil procedure code for a revamp

Updated: 08 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on October 8, 2024:

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
08 Oct 2024, 05:30:08 AM IST

India News Today Live: After criminal code, govt eyes civil procedure code for a revamp

  • The CPC, which lays down the procedure of civil suits, may be strengthened by inserting timelines to the law, and replicating the principles of the Commercial Courts Act into it. The changes may reduce pendency.
Read the full story here

08 Oct 2024, 05:30:06 AM IST

India News Today Live: Why Hilsa is costlier this year (and why it may get worse soon)

  • Hilsa production has fallen in India, while Bangladesh has reduced the quantity available for exports, and shrunken the window for shipments. Result: Higher prices in India at a time of high demand during Durga Puja.
Read the full story here

