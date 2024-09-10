India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
India News Today Live: Weather today: ‘Deep depression’ in Odisha to cause extremely heavy rainfall, says IMD. Details here
- The IMD reports an active monsoon trough affecting rainfall across several states. Heavy rain is expected in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, and Goa. A deep depression near Odisha poses weather challenges, prompting a 'red alert' for 10 districts and emergency measures for public safety.
India News Today Live: India to roll out fresh chip incentives package, receives US partnership
- While the US-India strategic chip partnership could see investments from America in the long run, the ISM's current fiscal benefits could be upward of $10 billion, senior executives in the know said.