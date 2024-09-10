Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 09 2024 15:59:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.40 -1.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 784.30 0.22%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,647.50 0.64%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 389.95 -1.32%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 514.85 -1.09%
Business News/ News / India/  India News Today Live Updates on September 10, 2024 : Weather today: ‘Deep depression’ in Odisha to cause extremely heavy rainfall, says IMD. Details here
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on September 10, 2024 : Weather today: ‘Deep depression’ in Odisha to cause extremely heavy rainfall, says IMD. Details here

2 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2024, 06:47 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on September 10, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

Weather today: ‘Deep depression’ in Odisha to cause extremely heavy rainfall, says IMD. Details herePremium
Weather today: ‘Deep depression’ in Odisha to cause extremely heavy rainfall, says IMD. Details here

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
10 Sep 2024, 06:47:00 AM IST

India News Today Live: Weather today: ‘Deep depression’ in Odisha to cause extremely heavy rainfall, says IMD. Details here

  • The IMD reports an active monsoon trough affecting rainfall across several states. Heavy rain is expected in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, and Goa. A deep depression near Odisha poses weather challenges, prompting a 'red alert' for 10 districts and emergency measures for public safety.
Read the full story here

10 Sep 2024, 06:00:16 AM IST

India News Today Live: India to roll out fresh chip incentives package, receives US partnership

  • While the US-India strategic chip partnership could see investments from America in the long run, the ISM's current fiscal benefits could be upward of $10 billion, senior executives in the know said.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue