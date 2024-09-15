India News Today Live Updates on September 15, 2024 : Top News: PM Modi to flag off new Vande Bharat trains in Jharkhand, visit Gujarat; Farmers to hold mahapanchayat; more | Today News

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
India News Today Live: Top News: PM Modi to flag off new Vande Bharat trains in Jharkhand, visit Gujarat; Farmers to hold mahapanchayat; more
- Prime Minister Modi will launch three new Vande Bharat Express trains on September 15 in Jharkhand, connecting Tatanagar to Patna, Deoghar to Varanasi, and Tatanagar to Berhampur.
India News Today Live: Red alert issued in THESE states till September 18. Check IMD weather forecast here
- The weather department said the depression is likely to cause isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over three states till September 18.