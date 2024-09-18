Explore
India News Today Live Updates on September 18, 2024 : RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctors to continue 'dharna'; demands fresh talks with state govt | 10 updates
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on September 18, 2024 : RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctors to continue ‘dharna’; demands fresh talks with state govt | 10 updates

3 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2024, 07:20 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on September 18, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation.

India News Today Live Updates: RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctors to continue 'dharna'; demands fresh talks with state govt | 10 updates
India News Today Live Updates: RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctors to continue ‘dharna’; demands fresh talks with state govt | 10 updates (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
18 Sep 2024, 07:20:09 AM IST

India News Today Live: RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctors to continue ‘dharna’; demands fresh talks with state govt | 10 updates

  • The top court emphasized the CBI's commitment to uncovering the truth, reviewing their status report and requesting updates on financial irregularities at RG Kar College. 
Read the full story here

18 Sep 2024, 07:15:26 AM IST

India News Today Live: J-K Assembly Elections: ‘Strengthen the festival of democracy,’ PM Modi urges people to exercise adult franchise

  • PM Modi urged voters in Jammu and Kashmir to participate actively in the assembly elections, emphasizing the importance of democracy and encouraging young and first-time voters to cast their ballots.
Read the full story here

18 Sep 2024, 07:06:11 AM IST

India News Today Live: Power tariff hike: INDIA bloc parties to hold bandh in Puducherry, Classes 1 to 8 suspended

  • INDIA bloc parties to hold bandh in Puducherry, Classes 1 to 8 suspended
Read the full story here

18 Sep 2024, 06:58:28 AM IST

India News Today Live: Top Events of the Day: First phase of polling in J&K, FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch NPS Vatsalya scheme, and more

  • Top Events of the Day: Jammu and Kashmir kicks off its first Assembly elections in a decade, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to launch the child-focused Vatsalya Scheme under the National Pension System.
Read the full story here

18 Sep 2024, 06:45:26 AM IST

India News Today Live: IMD issues yellow alert for UP, Rajasthan, MP; lights rains in Delhi, Mumbai | Check full weather updates, AQI level

  • IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, weather is likely to remain present in Delhi and Mumbai.
Read the full story here

