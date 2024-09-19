Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 18 2024 15:59:33
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.60 -1.44%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 962.40 -1.29%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 792.35 1.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 413.85 -0.58%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 537.10 -2.64%
Business News/ News / India/  India News Today Live Updates on September 19, 2024 : Subsidies on e-scooters to slide to 5,000 per scooter in Oct 2025 under PM e-DRIVE
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on September 19, 2024 : Subsidies on e-scooters to slide to ₹5,000 per scooter in Oct 2025 under PM e-DRIVE

1 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on September 19, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Subsidies on e-scooters to slide to ₹5,000 per scooter in Oct 2025 under PM e-DRIVEPremium
India News Today Live Updates: Subsidies on e-scooters to slide to 5,000 per scooter in Oct 2025 under PM e-DRIVE

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
19 Sep 2024, 06:40:15 AM IST

India News Today Live: Subsidies on e-scooters to slide to ₹5,000 per scooter in Oct 2025 under PM e-DRIVE

  • The new PM E-Drive scheme drastically reduces electric vehicle subsidies, prompting concerns from manufacturers about compliance costs. While the government aims for 28 million EVs by 2026, industry observers warn that sales growth may depend on technological advancements and state-level incentives.
Read the full story here

19 Sep 2024, 06:33:49 AM IST

India News Today Live: Top News Today: PM Modi's rally in Srinagar, India vs Bangladesh 1st Test; more

  • The Bangladesh tour of India will start on September 19 and continue until mid-October.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue