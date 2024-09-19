India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
India News Today Live: Subsidies on e-scooters to slide to ₹5,000 per scooter in Oct 2025 under PM e-DRIVE
- The new PM E-Drive scheme drastically reduces electric vehicle subsidies, prompting concerns from manufacturers about compliance costs. While the government aims for 28 million EVs by 2026, industry observers warn that sales growth may depend on technological advancements and state-level incentives.
India News Today Live: Top News Today: PM Modi's rally in Srinagar, India vs Bangladesh 1st Test; more
- The Bangladesh tour of India will start on September 19 and continue until mid-October.