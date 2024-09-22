India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
India News Today Live: Top events today: PM Modi at BAPS Temple, Kejriwal's 'Janta ki Adalat’, Amit Shah in J&K, IND vs Bangladesh and more
- Key events today include PM Modi's US visit for the Quad meeting, Kejriwal addressing a public meeting in Delhi, and Amit Shah's rally in Nowshera
India News Today Live: PM Modi pledges $7.5 million support, 40 million vaccine doses to fight cervical cancer at Quad Cancer Moonshot event
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will contribute 40 million vaccine doses for Indo-Pacific countries under GAVI and QUAD initiatives.