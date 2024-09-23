Explore
India News Today Live Updates on September 23, 2024 : Top Events of the Day: PM Modi to address UN Summit of Future, India-EU FTA negotiations, and more
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on September 23, 2024 : Top Events of the Day: PM Modi to address UN Summit of Future, India-EU FTA negotiations, and more

2 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2024, 07:24 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on September 23, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Top Events of the Day: PM Modi to address UN Summit of Future, India-EU FTA negotiations, and more
India News Today Live Updates: Top Events of the Day: PM Modi to address UN Summit of Future, India-EU FTA negotiations, and more

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
23 Sep 2024, 07:24:40 AM IST

India News Today Live: Top Events of the Day: PM Modi to address UN Summit of Future, India-EU FTA negotiations, and more

  • Top Events of The Day: Prime Minister Modi continues his US visit with a focus on AI and global diplomacy. In Washington, President Biden will engage in discussions with the UAE president on a wide range of topics including conflicts in Gaza and Sudan.
Read the full story here

23 Sep 2024, 06:30:07 AM IST

India News Today Live: New national electronics policy to have renewed focus on creating Indian brands, products

  • Broad contours of the policy include identifying ‘priority products’ to be consumed by the Indian and global market, along with their supply chains going down to the level of components and semiconductors.
Read the full story here

23 Sep 2024, 06:28:09 AM IST

India News Today Live: PM Modi in New York: ‘Putting in all possible efforts to host 2036 Olympics’

  • PM Modi announced India's commitment to hosting the 2036 Olympic Games during an address to the Indian diaspora in New York.
Read the full story here

