India News Today Live: Top Events of the Day: PM Modi to address UN Summit of Future, India-EU FTA negotiations, and more
- Top Events of The Day: Prime Minister Modi continues his US visit with a focus on AI and global diplomacy. In Washington, President Biden will engage in discussions with the UAE president on a wide range of topics including conflicts in Gaza and Sudan.
India News Today Live: New national electronics policy to have renewed focus on creating Indian brands, products
- Broad contours of the policy include identifying ‘priority products’ to be consumed by the Indian and global market, along with their supply chains going down to the level of components and semiconductors.
India News Today Live: PM Modi in New York: ‘Putting in all possible efforts to host 2036 Olympics’
- PM Modi announced India's commitment to hosting the 2036 Olympic Games during an address to the Indian diaspora in New York.