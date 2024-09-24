India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
India News Today Live: ‘Innovation handshake…’: Chandrayaan-3 paved way for strategic partnership between NASA, ISRO, says Indo-US Forum
- Chandrayaan-3's success fosters deeper collaboration between NASA and ISRO, with plans for scientific research on the ISS in 2025.
India News Today Live: ‘Innovation handshake…’: Chandrayaan-3 paved way for strategic partnership between NASA, ISRO, says Indo-US Forum
- Chandrayaan-3's success fosters deeper collaboration between NASA and ISRO, with plans for scientific research on the ISS in 2025.
India News Today Live: Heavy showers in Mumbai; IMD predicts more rain in Maharashtra, Karnataka; cloudy sky in Delhi; full weather update, AQI
- Most Indian states experienced above-normal monsoon rainfall. While the Southwest monsoon withdrawal has begun in Gujarat and Rajasthan, heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and coastal regions.
India News Today Live: Top events of the day: PM Modi wraps up US visit, Northern Arc Capital IPO to list, Joe Biden' address UNGA, and more
- Top events of the day: US President Joe Biden takes centre stage at the UN General Assembly, addressing world leaders on pressing international issues. Concurrently, PM Modi wraps up a consequential US trip, underscoring shifting geopolitical dynamics and strengthening bilateral ties.
India News Today Live: Tirupati laddu row: Samples of 43 food items collected from shops in Mathura, Vrindavan
- The FSDA in Mathura collected 43 food samples from shops near temples, with one 'peda' sample sent for testing. Most items, including sweets and spices, met standards. This follows a statewide drive in Rajasthan and recent controversies over temple food quality in Andhra Pradesh.
India News Today Live: Modi US visit: PM says tech should act as ‘bridge not barrier’ at UN Summit, meets Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy | 10 points
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN, emphasizing that cyber, maritime, and space are new conflict areas, urging for global action to align with global ambitions.