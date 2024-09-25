Explore
India News Today Live Updates on September 25, 2024 : Top Events of the Day: KRN Heat IPO opens today, second phase of J&K elections, Zelenskyy to address UNGA, and more
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on September 25, 2024 : Top Events of the Day: KRN Heat IPO opens today, second phase of J&K elections, Zelenskyy to address UNGA, and more

5 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2024, 07:08 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on September 25, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Top Events of the Day: KRN Heat IPO opens today, second phase of J&K elections, Zelenskyy to address UNGA, and morePremium
India News Today Live Updates: Top Events of the Day: KRN Heat IPO opens today, second phase of J&K elections, Zelenskyy to address UNGA, and more

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
25 Sep 2024, 07:08:33 AM IST

India News Today Live: Top Events of the Day: KRN Heat IPO opens today, second phase of J&K elections, Zelenskyy to address UNGA, and more

  • Top Events of the Day: The second phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections is underway. The Group of Ministers on GST meets in Goa to discuss potential tax slab changes and rate revisions, aiming to refine India's four-tier GST structure. 
25 Sep 2024, 06:58:19 AM IST

India News Today Live: Weather update: IMD predicts heavy to very rainfall in these states today; details here

  • The IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across various regions in India from September 24 to 30, including North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. Widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected in West India, with alerts for isolated heavy downpours in multiple states.
25 Sep 2024, 06:58:18 AM IST

25 Sep 2024, 06:15:15 AM IST

India News Today Live: Centre plans Trinetra portal against misleading ayurvedic product claims as sales boom

  • The Trinetra portal will register complaints against ads making exaggerated claims about Ayurvedic products or services, concealing important details, or showing deceptive images that can misguide consumers, influence their decisions and result in unfair practices.
