This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
25 Sep 2024, 07:08 AM IST
India News Today Live: Top Events of the Day: KRN Heat IPO opens today, second phase of J&K elections, Zelenskyy to address UNGA, and more
- Top Events of the Day: The second phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections is underway. The Group of Ministers on GST meets in Goa to discuss potential tax slab changes and rate revisions, aiming to refine India's four-tier GST structure.
25 Sep 2024, 06:58 AM IST
India News Today Live: Weather update: IMD predicts heavy to very rainfall in these states today; details here
- The IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across various regions in India from September 24 to 30, including North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. Widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected in West India, with alerts for isolated heavy downpours in multiple states.
25 Sep 2024, 06:58 AM IST
25 Sep 2024, 06:15 AM IST
India News Today Live: Centre plans Trinetra portal against misleading ayurvedic product claims as sales boom
- The Trinetra portal will register complaints against ads making exaggerated claims about Ayurvedic products or services, concealing important details, or showing deceptive images that can misguide consumers, influence their decisions and result in unfair practices.