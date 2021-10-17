Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday held a high-level meeting to intensify the rescue efforts and said that all means will be used to evacuate people stranded in areas flooded due to heavy rains in the state, including Kottayam.

Several people have been injured and displaced in rain-related incidents in the southern state where dams in many districts are nearing its full capacity and small towns and villages in the hilly areas are totally cut off from the outside world.

Meanwhile in a report published in HT around 18 people are feared due to flood fury in the state and many people are missing after torrential rains lashed many parts of the state since Friday.

“The situation is really serious in some parts of the state. We will do everything possible to save lives," chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement after chairing an emergency meeting in the state capital. “We have sought help from the army, navy and air force. Relief camps have been set up in the districts," as quoted by HT.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a high-level meeting in the evening to review the rain situation and decided to strengthen rescue operations in all affected areas. In a statement, the Chief Minister said all government agencies have been directed to take necessary steps to rescue people from the affected regions and evacuate those living in areas prone to landslides and floods.

Vijayan has also said that there is a possibility of rising water levels in rivers and overflowing in some dams. He further said that there would be a high alert for the next 24 hours.

The state government was monitoring water levels in all dams, the chief minister said. Three districts — Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki — were worst affected due to the torrential rains.

The state government has decided to intensify rescue efforts to evacuate stranded people from low lying areas, and areas with possibilities of landslides or flooding.

Govt advisory:

Government authorities have advised people against visiting tourist places and going near rivers and other water bodies in view of heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram. Destruction of roads was reported in many places including in Kollam and Kottayam districts while severe waterlogging made life miserable in Kuttanad region, popularly known as the 'rice bowl' of the state spread in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

IMD updates:

The state is getting heavy rains as a low-pressure area formed in the Arabian Sea. The India Meteorological Department has issued red alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts. An orange alert has been declared in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts and yellow alert in Kannur and Kasaragod districts. The central weather agency has warned of possible thundershowers and strong winds throughout Kerala in the coming days.

