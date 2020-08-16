The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued an updated state-wise quarantine regulations for domestic passengers in its efforts to address concerns raised on quarantine norms in different states. So, air passengers heading to Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, need to keep these travel advisories in mind to ensure a safe and smooth journey.

Advisory for domestic passengers travelling to Tamil Nadu

-All passengers travelling to Tamil Nadu shall be required to register on the state website and obtain TN e-pass at https://tnepass.tnega.org.

-Covid test for passengers arriving into Chennai from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi.

-Covid test for passengers arriving into any other airport of Tamil Nadu from any state at the discretion of health officials.

-Covid test for all passengers travelling within Tamil Nadu at the discretion of health officials.

-14 days of home quarantine for all passengers arriving into Tamil Nadu from any other state.

Advisory for domestic passengers travelling to Uttar Pradesh

-Passengers need to register on the state website before they exit the arrival hall using the web link (https://reg.covid.in) or phone number (1800-180-5145)

-7 days of institutional quarantine followed by 7 days of home quarantine for international passengers.

- 14 days of home quarantine for domestic passengers.

Over 5 million domestic passengers were flown to their destinations on 56,792 flights since the resumption of domestic flights in a calibrated manner on May 25, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said last week.

"More than 5 million domestic passengers have flown to their destinations on 56,792 flights since calibrated domestic operations began on 25 May 2020. 93,062 passengers flew on 911 flights on August 9, 2020, alone," he had said.

Following the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, all domestic and international flight operations were suspended in March. Domestic operations were resumed on May 25.

