Latest visuals of floor inlay work at Ram Temple in Ayodhya | See pics

Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has shared a few pictures of the ongoing floor-inlay work at the Ram Temple on Saturday.

"Floor Inlay work under process in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir," the Ram Temple Trust said in a post on 'X' sharing some photos of the ongoing work.



Earlier in October, the temple trust shared photos of carvings inside Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The office bearers of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Tirtha Kshetra along with religious leaders, went to invite the Prime Minister.

The foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, was laid by Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020.

It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court's verdict in 2019 on the Ayodhya dispute paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple.

Following the apex court verdict, the Centre set up Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' Trust to take all decisions regarding the construction of a magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The construction of the temple has been progressing at a steady pace under the supervision of the Trust. The idol of Ram Lalla will be in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and chief of the Udupi Pejawar mutt Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha on Thursday said that devotees would be able to visit the Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya a day after the consecration of Lord Sri Rama’s idol on January 22. Addressing reporters here, he said the idol will be installed in the temple at the ‘Abhijith Muhurta’ in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. Only invited guests will be allowed into the temple on the inaugural day due to security reasons. The swami said that the "dream of Indians is getting realised" with the construction of the Ram Mandir after a "prolonged struggle".

The inauguration of the temple by the Prime Minister can be watched by devotees at all Ram temples in the country. The seer said that the rituals of consecrating the temple would start five days before the inauguration. The Ram idol, which is 5-6 feet in height, is being sculpted and on January 17, it will be taken to the Sarayu river in a procession. After 'abhisheka,' it will be brought to the temple. On January 18, it will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. From the same day, various rituals will be conducted for the next three days. On January 21, preparation will be done for the 'Prana Pratishtha,' the religious leader said. He also said that various rituals would continue for the next 48 days, during which devotees would be able to visit the temple in Ayodhya. The Pejawar seer, along with other trust members, had met Prime Minister Modi on October 25 and invited him for the inauguration. Preparations are in full swing in Ayodhya for the mega event, he said.

