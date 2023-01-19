How covid hit basic reading and maths skills4 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 12:50 AM IST
New Delhi: Lengthy school closures due to the pandemic have undone years of gradual gains in learning levels among India’s school-age students, with a major education report released on Wednesday reporting elementary reading and maths skills comparable to pre-2012 levels. Nearly 43% of class V students tested by education non-profit Pratham Education Foundation could read a class II level text and 26% could divide numbers. In 2012, the figures were 47% and 25%, respectively. Across ages, gains in reading skills were washed away more than arithmetic. Bihar, Jharkhand and Manipur were among the few outliers who did better on class V students’ basic reading ability.