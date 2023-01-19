How covid hit basic reading and maths skills

Not all is gloom and doom, though. Despite starting school in the 2020 lockdown, the share of Class III students who could read Class II level text (21%) or subtract numbers (26%) was not much affected. The numbers had been dismal even before the pandemic: 27% and 28% in 2018, respectively. Secondly, ASER did manage to conduct field surveys in three states in 2021—Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. Data from these states suggests that there had been a more worrisome drop till 2021, and there’s been a recovery since, most remarkably in Chhattisgarh, Wilima Wadhwa, director of ASER Centre, told Mint.