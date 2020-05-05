Home > News > India > Lathicharge outside Delhi liquor store for flouting social distancing norms
A police officer raises a baton at a man who, according to police, had broken the social distancing rule, outside a wine shop during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi (REUTERS)
Lathicharge outside Delhi liquor store for flouting social distancing norms

2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2020, 11:59 AM IST IANS

  • The sale of liquor has been capped at 9 litres and 1 beer case for one customer
  • The Delhi government on Monday said it will impose a 'special corona fee' on alcohol sale which will be 70% of the MRP

NEW DELHI : There was absolute chaos outside a liquor store in Delhi on Tuesday as police resorted to lathicharge in order to maintain the social distancing norms amid the Covid-19 Lockdown3.0.

Similar scenes of chaos were witnessed on Monday outside liquor shops all over the country.

With the sale of liquor has been capped at 9 litres and 1 beer case for one customer, people packed in a serpentine queue here outside a wine and beer shop in Karol Bagh area refused to heed any advisory, pushing each other, tripping over one another to claim there bottles of liquor.

Delhi Police constables tried to keep them apart, requested to maintain distance of a metre. But when the tipplers did not pay heed, the police men had to raise their sticks and bring order.

People in rural areas have shown more regard for Covid norms, while many urban areas have failed.

The Delhi government on Monday said it will impose a 'special corona fee' on alcohol sale which will be 70 per cent of the MRP.

In an official order issued late on Monday night, the Finance Department has imposed the fee, applicable from Tuesday. "70 per cent of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor sold through retail licencees for consumption off the premises," the Finance Department order signed by the Deputy Secretary reads, describing the fee.

According to a Delhi government official, about 150 liquor shops have been allowed to open in accordance with the latest lockdown relaxations given by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

There are around 850 liquor shops in the city, including those run by government agencies and private individuals.

In the order that allowed these shops to be reopened, the Delhi government instructed all shop in- charges and other staff to report at their respective shops at 7 am sharp from Monday onwards.

