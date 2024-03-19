‘Lathmaar’ Holi celebrations underway in Mathura | watch video

The ‘Lathmaar’ Holi celebrations began on Monday in Barsana, Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh as a part of the elaborate Holi festival. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To celebrate ‘Lathmaar’ Holi, men from Nandgaon try to drench the Barsana women, who then reciprocate by attacking the men with sticks.

The entire city of Mathura is smeared in colors as part of the 10-day Braj Ki Holi celebrations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The week-long celebrations will culminate with Holi on March 25.

Before the start of the ‘Lathmar’ Holi, the Barsana’s famous Laddoo Mar Holi was celebrated on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Devotees made a beeline at Shriji temple and waited to receive the laddoos flung from the rooftop of the temple by priests.

People then went on to throw laddoos at each other, symbolizing the playful teasing of Lord Krishna by the Gopis.

In Mathura, heavy security and ambulances have been deployed to maintain the law and order, and provide medical assistance to the wounded.

Twenty-nine barriers and 12 parking areas were set up in Nandgaon.

In Barsana, 78 barriers and 45 parking slots have been set up. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The administration had deployed 150 buses to ferry people to Nandgaon or Barsana for the festival.

On Sunday, an incident was reported from Mathura where more than 20 people were injuried when a railing of a staircase broke at the Radha Rani temple in Barsana.

According to the temple priest, a pre-holi celebration was organised at the temple and a huge number of devotees had flocked to the temple when the railing collapsed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

