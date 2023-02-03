Launch of Adani plant ops for power supply to Bangladesh may be deferred
- The plant that was expected to supply 750 MW of power to Bangladesh, starting March, may be deferred by six months
New Delhi: Lenders may extend the commercial operations date (COD) for Adani Power’s Godda thermal plant in Jharkhand, which was set up to supply power to Bangladesh, by six months, as the laying of the transmission lines is yet to be completed, said two people in the know.
