Launch of Adani plant ops for power supply to Bangladesh may be deferred

The development comes at a time the Bangladesh Power Development Board has sought a revision to the agreement with Adani Power due to the high prices of the coal sought by the company. It signed a 25-year PPA with Adani in November 2017 for supplying 1,496 MW of electricity from the power plant. Import and transportation costs of fuel will be borne by Bangladesh and the price is a factor in power tariffs under the PPA. Adani Power had requested a demand note from BPDB quoting a price of $400 per metric tonne for coal, but Bangladesh feels it is far higher than internal market prices.