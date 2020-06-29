Launch of India’s first human space mission “Gaganyaan" will not be affected by covid-19 pandemic and preparations are carrying on in the right direction, the Centre said on Monday.

“Even though because of the covid-19 pandemic, the training of four Indian astronauts in Russia had to be halted, yet the opinion of Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the scientific team is that there had been kept a “cushion" both in the training programme and launch deadline," Union Minister of State, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said on Monday. He was briefing about the important achievements of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Space over the last one year and some of the important missions planned for the future,

“The training of astronauts has now been resumed and the launch is scheduled to take place as planned, before the 75th anniversary of India’s independence in 2022," he said.

Elaborating on the cabinet's decision to encourage private participation in ISRO activities, Singh said that a regulatory body called “Indian National Space Promotion & Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe)" is to be established. “This will help provide a level playing field to private players and encourage their participation," he said.

The Chandrayaan-3 Lunar mission is planned for launch next year. This mission will involve a lander, rover and a propulsion system to carry the modules to move but it would not have orbiter as the previous orbiter is fully operational.

“Besides enhancing the capacity and resources of our space missions, increased participation of private players will also discourage the brain drain of talented space scientists and experts who were otherwise moving out of India in search of a break," said Singh.

The covid-19 pandemic is evolving in India continuously and impacted majority of government programs and initiatives.

The prevalence of the disease on long term basis shows that it will re-shape all aspects of life and in the new normal, the priorities are going to be different, the government has said, adding that at least 80% of the covid cases are asymptomatic, so the best medicine is the prevention.

As on Monday, the country recorded 5,49,839 cases and 16,502 deaths. Currently, there are 2,10,120 active cases in the country and all are under active medical supervision according to Union Health Ministry. The coronavirus cases are increasing everyday but the positive part for the country, is the recovery rate of patients.

The gap between recoveries and active cases is 1,11,602 as of today. So far, as many as 3,21,722 patients have been cured of covid-19. The recovery rate continues to steadily improve. It has reached 58.67% amongst Covid-19 patients today, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 12,010 covid-19 patients have been cured. As far as the testing infrastructure is concerned, India now has 1047 diagnostic labs dedicated to covid-19. This includes 760 in the government sector and 287 private labs. The 11 labs that have been inducted in the last 24 hours are all operated by the government. The Indian Council of Medical Research has started conducting over 2 lakh tests everyday.

The vaccine efforts are also on worldwide to fight the virus.

“Every country in the world is working towards making a vaccine on war footing. It is become a global goal. Indian laboratories, both private and public are taking a wide variety of approaches to develop vaccines against covid-19," said Dr Balram Bhargava, Director-General ICMR and Secretary, Department of Health Research, Union Health Ministry.

“The leading vaccine manufacturers in India are using well-defined vaccine development platforms, which were successfully used for other vaccines in the past for potential covid-19 vaccines," said Bhargava, adding that in many cases, they are collaborating with the academic institutions in India and abroad where the R&D has been and is being done to develop the vaccine prototype.

Bhargava said that the company will manufacture the vaccine for clinical trials and subsequent vaccination program. Several vaccines where Indian laboratories (private or public) are involved are at the advanced stages of development and one has already entered the clinical trial.

The government has also been ramping up the healthcare infrastructure in the country. As of Sunday, the COVID related health infrastructure has been strengthened with the availability of 1055 dedicated Covid Hospitals with 1,77,529 isolation beds, 23,168 ICU beds and 78,060 oxygen supported beds; 2,400 dedicated covid Health Centres with 1,40,099 Isolation beds, 11,508 ICU beds and 51,371 oxygen supported beds have also been operationalized, the union health ministry said in a statement.

