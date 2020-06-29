Launch of Gaganyaan will not be affected by Covid-19: Govt

“Even though because of the covid-19 pandemic, the training of four Indian astronauts in Russia had to be halted, yet the opinion of Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the scientific team is that there had been kept a “cushion" both in the training programme and launch deadline," Union Minister of State, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said on Monday. He was briefing about the important achievements of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Space over the last one year and some of the important missions planned for the future,