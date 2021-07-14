"In view of the fact that (1) Sputnik Light is the first dose component of Sputnik V, and Dr. Reddy's has already generated safety and immunogenicity data on the first dose component in India through its clinical trial and; (2) a phase III efficacy trial is currently underway in Russian on Sputnik Light, the SEC recommended that Dr. Reddy's should submit safety, immunogenicity and efficacy data from the phase III clinical trial of Sputnik V in Russia to the SEC for its consideration of Marketing Authorisation of Sputnik Light in India," the company said in a statement.