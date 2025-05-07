‘Launched Operation Sindoor, 9 sites targeted’ under watchful eyes of PM Modi; check India's full statement

Operation Sindoor: A major counter-terrorism move was launched by the Indian Armed Forces, named ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the wee hours of Wednesday, May 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been constantly monitoring the latest counter-terrorism response on Pakistan after the ‘barbaric’ Pahalgam attack, sources informed ANI. As many as nine sites were struck in the operation, in which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were the prime targets.

Defence Ministry's official statement

Sources familiar with the matter said that the Indian forces successfully targeted all nine targets. The Indian Armed Forces targeted the specific locations with the intent of targeting top Jaish-e-Muhammed and Lashkar leadership for their role in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

Defence Ministry's official statement dated May 7 said, “Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution.”

This counter-terrorism move comes in response to the "barbaric" Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed, the statement added. In Operation Sindoor, strike weapons of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force were deployed, while the coordinates for the attacks were provided by intelligence agencies.

“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable,” India's statement noted.

Consistent violation of ceasefire agreement Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire agreement by firing artillery along Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali area, hours after Operation Sindoor. In response, the Indian Army acted "appropriately in a calibrated manner," officials informed ANI. Pakistan has been consistently violating the ceasefire agreement despite strict warnings from India.