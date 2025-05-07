‘Launched Operation Sindoor, 9 sites targeted’ under watchful eyes of PM Modi; check India's full statement

Operation Sindoor: A major counter-terrorism move was launched by the Indian Armed Forces, named ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the wee hours of Wednesday, May 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been constantly monitoring the latest counter-terrorism response on Pakistan after the ‘barbaric’ Pahalgam attack, sources informed ANI. As many as nine sites were struck in the operation, in which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were the prime targets.